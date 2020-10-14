Global shares turn higher after Wall Street decline

Major world markets have turned higher after worries over the pandemic snapped a four-day winning streak on Wall Street. Shares rose in London, Paris and Tokyo on Wednesday. Coronavirus counts are rising at a worrying pace in many countries, while a possible safety issue has led officials to pause a COVID-19 antibody therapy being developed by Eli Lilly. Johnson & Johnson had to temporarily pause its own study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. Hopes for more help for the U.S. economy remain tenuous, with Congress and the White House divided over the scale and structure of a stimulus package.