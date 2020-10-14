Nude photos and death threats: scandal topples Alaska mayor

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A stunning tale of inappropriate behavior between a politician and a television anchor, death threats and nude photos culminated in a joint police-FBI investigation, the arrest of the journalist and the resignation of the mayor of Anchorage. Democrat Ethan Berkowitz resigned Tuesday night, days after he vehemently denied allegations by YourAlaskaLink anchor Maria Athens that he had posted nude photos of himself on an underage website. The FBI says it found “no immediate evidence to support a violation of federal law.” Athens, meanwhile, is accused of attacking her station manager and has been charged with assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. The FBI also is investigated allegations she left a threatening voice mail on the mayor’s phone.