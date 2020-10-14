Activist fined for dislodging African art from Paris museum

PARIS (AP) — A Congolese activist has been fined 2,000 euros ($2,320) for trying to take a 19th-century African funeral pole from a Paris museum. He streamed the incident online in a protest against colonial-era injustice like the plundering of African art. A Paris court convicted Emery Mwazulu Diyabanza and two other activists of attempted theft, but the relatively small fine Tuesday stopped far short of what they potentially faced for their action at the Quai Branly Museum. Diyabanza’s museum action took place in June, amid global protests against racial injustice and colonial-era wrongs unleashed by George Floyd’s death in the U.S in May.