 Skip to Content

South Dakota AG told 911 he hit ‘something’ in fatal crash

New
2:54 pm AP - National News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg told a 911 dispatcher that he had hit “something” in the middle of the road the night that he struck and killed a pedestrian. State officials gave an update on the investigation into the Sept. 12 crash, releasing a 911 call recording and toxicology report. The attorney general killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever, who lived near Highmore, South Dakota. Officials said the toxicology report taken roughly 15 hours after the crash showed no alcohol in Ravnsborg’s system. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content