South Dakota AG told 911 he hit ‘something’ in fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg told a 911 dispatcher that he had hit “something” in the middle of the road the night that he struck and killed a pedestrian. State officials gave an update on the investigation into the Sept. 12 crash, releasing a 911 call recording and toxicology report. The attorney general killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever, who lived near Highmore, South Dakota. Officials said the toxicology report taken roughly 15 hours after the crash showed no alcohol in Ravnsborg’s system.