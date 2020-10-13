Saints explore moving home games to LSU so fans may attend

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans Saints spokesman says the NFL club has begun discussions with LSU about holding future home games at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge so fans may attend. Saints spokesman Greg Bensel says the club prefers to play in the Superdome but notes that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has not said when she might allow partial attendance in the dome. The Saints’ request to allow a partial-capacity crowd for Monday night’s game against the Chargers was denied. Cantrell spokesman Beau Tidwell says allowing about 20,000 people to congregate in an indoor space “presents significant public health concerns.”