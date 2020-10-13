China and Russia win seats on UN rights council, Saudis lose

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China, Russia and Cuba have won seats on the U.N.’s premiere human rights body despite opposition from rights groups over their abysmal human rights records, but Saudi Arabia lost. Russia and Cuba were running unopposed, but China and Saudi Arabia were in Tuesday’s five-way race in the only contested race for seats on the Human Rights Council. In that race in the 193-member U.N. General Assembly, Saudi Arabia lost to Pakistan, Uzbekistan Nepal and China. Saudi Arabia was criticized for targeting rights activists and opponents including journalist Jamal Khashoggi who was killed in 2018.