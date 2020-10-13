Report: Social media influencers push voting misinformation

CHICAGO (AP) — Popular and verified social media accounts are helping spread online misinformation around the U.S. vote that’s casting doubt on this year’s election. The false claims around voter fraud, misleading photos of ballots being dumped in the trash and tweets stoking fears of violence on Election Day are coming from social media users, partisan news outlets and even President Donald Trump’s son. That’s according to new research from the Election Integrity Partnership, a group of some of the world’s top misinformation researchers.