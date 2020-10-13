Philippine Congress standoff ends as 1 of 2 speakers quits

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The leader of the Philippines’ House of Representatives has announced his resignation. The move ends a standoff with a rival speaker that has stalled the passage of next year’s budget, including funds for fighting the coronavirus pandemic. House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano made the announcement in a Facebook video message Tuesday. Legislators ratified the election of his rival Rep. Lord Allan Velasco as speaker in the House. Both are allies of President Rodrigo Duterte, who brokered a power-sharing deal that went awry and set off the standoff. The military chief of staff, Gen. Gilbert Gapay, said the military has kept an eye on the House impasse and was preparing “in case it gets out of hand.”