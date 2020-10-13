Malaysia’s Anwar meets king in bid to form new government

KUALA LUMPUR (AP) — Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim says he presented the nation’s king with evidence that he has enough support among lawmakers to topple the prime minister and form a new government, an assertion the palace denied. Anwar said in Tuesday’s meeting he presented the monarch with evidence of the support he has from over 120 lawmakers, which would allow him to unseat Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Anwar said the monarch pledged to abide by the constitution, and would consult leaders from other parties before making a decision. However, the palace released a statement denying that Anwar provided evidence of support. It said Anwar only told the king how many lawmakers supported him but didn’t reveal their identities.