Lawyer: Denver guard in fatal shooting acted in self-defense

DENVER (AP) — A lawyer says an armed security guard hired to protect a television news crew at a weekend protest in Denver shot and killed a protester after he reached into his shirt, causing the guard to fear for his safety. Security guard Matthew Dolloff is jailed for investigation of first-degree murder following Saturday afternoon’s shooting as protesters left a park at the end of competing left- and right-wing demonstrations. Lawyer Doug Richards says images of the shooting scene from The Denver Post show that Dolloff placed his body between the protesters and the KUSA-TV reporter that Dolloff was working to protect.