Dutch order bars, restaurants closed over pandemic fears

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government decided to close bars and restaurants as of Wednesday evening to counter the sustained surge in coronavirus cases across the nation. Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Tuesday that the nation needed to move a step closer to a full lockdown because few other countries in Europe saw such an increase in case as the Netherlands. To make sure that revelers unable to go to bars wouldn’t party at home, the government also banned the sale of alcohol after 8 p.m. The measures come into effect Wednesday evening.