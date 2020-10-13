Bollywood’s powerful file suit against Indian news channels

NEW DELHI (AP) — Top Bollywood filmmakers and industry unions have filed a lawsuit against two popular TV news channels, asking them to refrain from “irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against Bollywood and its members.” The lawsuit, filed Monday, comes months after India’s freewheeling television news channels took on Bollywood, India’s Indi Hindi-language film industry based in Mumbai, with a spree of allegations following the suspected suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June. Experts say television news in India is facing a serious crisis, with debates among commentators becoming increasingly strident and shrill.