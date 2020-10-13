Asia Today: India reports 63,000 new cases, China tests 4.2M

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has confirmed more than 63,000 new cases of the coronavirus, an increase of over 8,000 from the previous day but still far fewer than it was reporting a month ago, when the virus was at its peak in the country. The Health Ministry reported 63,509 new cases on Wednesday, raising India’s total to more than 7.2 million, second in the world behind the U.S. The ministry also reported 730 fatalities in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 110,586. The country was seeing more than 1,000 deaths per day last month. China has carried out more than 4.2 million tests in the northern port city of Qingdao, with no new cases among the almost 2 million results received.