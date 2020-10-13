8 dead as house collapses amid record rain in southern India

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Indian police say a house has collapsed in the southern city of Hyderabad amid record rains and heavy flooding, killing at least eight people. Police say in addition to the dead, another four people were hospitalized after a farmhouse’s boundary wall fell on a neighboring house, which collapsed with the impact. Police said Wednesday that the house was in a hilly area of the city where the soil was loosened by more than 25 centimeters (9.8 inches) of rain in the past 24 hours. The heavy rain in Hyderabad was caused by a deep depression in Bay of Bengal and broke a record set 20 years ago. It caused flooding in low lying areas of the city, where authorities used boats to evacuate people.