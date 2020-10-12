With concert halls shut, NY Philharmonic takes to sidewalk

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Philharmonic has found a way to play on even after its performance hall was shut because of the coronavirus. For the past few months its musicians have been playing pop-up concerts on sidewalks and in public plazas around New York City. The musicians and their equipment travel by van and pickup truck and play short, unpublicized sets to small groups of passersby. The Philharmonic plans to hold its final Bandwagon concert of the year this weekend, then resume the program in the spring. Violinist Fiona Simon says “you’re not a complete musician if you’re just playing for yourself.”