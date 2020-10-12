US forces hit Taliban with airstrikes in Helmand province

LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan (AP) — A spokesperson for the U.S. military in Afghanistan says American forces carried out several airstrikes in support of Afghan security forces under attack by Taliban in the southern Helmand province. The U.S. strikes came after a gunbattle Monday in and around Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province. A spokesperson for the provincial governor in Helmand says Taliban fighters launched coordinated attacks in different parts of the province over the past week and that they intensified over the weekend. The U.S. military spokesperson says the recent Taliban attacks are “not consistent” with a U.S.-Taliban deal and undermine ongoing intra-Afghan peace talks. He said the airstrikes do not violate the February deal.