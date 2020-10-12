Trump, Biden try to line up by Fauci as they court voters

President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are both looking to harness the credibility of America’s best-known infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, as they make their case to American voters. The doctor says Trump is quoting him out of context. Meanwhile, Biden is eagerly promising to seek Fauci’s advice if elected. Overall, it’s an uncomfortable season for Fauci, who’s been studiously apolitical over a five-decade career in public health. The doctor is calling out the Trump campaign for hijacking one of his quotes and popping it into a campaign ad to suggest Fauci is in the president’s corner.