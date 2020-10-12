Big turnout as early in-person voting starts in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — The chance to cast ballots on the first day of in-person early voting in Georgia has thousands of people waiting for hours outside polling places. Eager voters have waited six hours or more in the former Republican stronghold of Cobb County, and lines have wrapped around buildings in solidly Democratic DeKalb County. They also turned out in big numbers in north Georgia’s Floyd County, where President Donald Trump is highly popular. Record turnout is expected for this year’s presidential election and amid fears of coronavirus exposure, election officials and advocacy groups have encouraging people to vote early.