NYC virus lockdown protest leader arrested on riot charge

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a leader of protests against new coronavirus restrictions in several New York neighborhoods has been arrested on charges of inciting to riot and unlawful imprisonment for allegedly instigating a an assault on a journalist. The New York City Police Department saysHeshy Tischler was taken into custody Sunday evening in connection with the Oct. 7 assault on reporter Jacob Kornbluh. It wasn’t clear if Tischler had an attorney to represent him. Large protests erupted in Borough Park last week after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new restrictions on schools, businesses and houses of worship in areas where infection rates have increased. The majority of the areas facing lockdowns are home to large Orthodox Jewish populations.