McConnell, McGrath spar over federal response to coronavirus

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath have sparred over the federal response to the coronavirus crisis in a hard-hitting televised debate. McGrath, a retired Marine combat pilot, was aggressive from the outset Monday evening. She blamed the Kentucky senator for the lack of another round of federal relief for a pandemic-battered economy. McConnell blamed congressional Democrats for the stalemated negotiations. The debate offered McGrath her best chance for a breakthrough against McConnell, who has led in polling as he seeks a seventh term. It was their first and potentially only faceoff.