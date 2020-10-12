Kyrgyz president declares new state of emergency

MOSCOW (AP) — Kyrgyzstan’s president has ordered a new, week-long state of emergency in the country’s capital after parliament failed to approve his previous order within the legally required three days. The state of emergency will last from 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. on Oct. 19. The new decree reiterates the order to deploy troops to the capital to enforce the measure. Kyrgyzstan, a country of 6.5 million located on the border with China, plunged into chaos last week after mass protests erupted the day after a parliamentary election appeared to show parties connected to the ruling elite winning. Protesters stormed and seized government buildings, looting some offices, and opposition groups announced plans to form a new government.