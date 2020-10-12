UK unveils 3-level lockdown plan; Liverpool at highest risk

LONDON (AP) — The British government has carved England into three tiers of risk in a bid to slow the spread of a resurgent coronavirus. The northern city of Liverpool is in the highest category and will close pubs, gyms and betting shops. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the three-tier national system was designed to “simplify and standardize” a confusing patchwork of local rules. But pubs, restaurants and other businesses are pushing back, arguing that they alone are not to blame for rising infections. Under the new measures, areas of England will be classed as at medium, high or very high risk and placed under restrictions of varying severity. Britain has Europe’s deadliest outbreak, with 42,875 official virus victims.