2 Stanford economists win Nobel prize for auction theory

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Two American economists have won the Nobel Prize for improving the theory of how auctions work and inventing new and better auction formats that are now woven into many parts of the economy. The Nobel Committee said the discoveries of Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson have benefitted sellers, buyers and taxpayers. Monday’s award comes as much of the world experiences the worst recession since World War II because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The award caps a week of Nobel Prizes and is technically known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.