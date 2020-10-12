Driver-less boat in Florida spins of control, smashing docks

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Three people conducting a photo shoot on a boat in a busy Florida river somehow fell overboard, leaving the 24-foot vessel unmanned and out of control. The three men told Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputies that they accidentally fell into the St. Lucie River along Florida’s Atlantic coast on Saturday, leaving the boat unmanned. It circled around the men numerous times, forcing them to dive underwater so it wouldn’t run them over. The boat then straightened out, hit a concrete dock, went airborne and hit a second dock before coming to a stop. State investigators are on the case.