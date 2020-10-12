Anti-India clashes after troops kill 2 rebels in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Anti-India clashes have erupted in the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir following the killing of two suspected rebels in a gunfight with government forces. Police and paramilitary soldiers on a tip launched a counterinsurgency operation in Srinagar overnight which led to exchange of gunfire between trapped militants and troops early Monday. Police say one of the dead was a Pakistani militant who had been operating in the region since earlier this year and was responsible for at least two deadly attacks on paramilitary soldiers in Srinagar. Residents say troops set ablaze a civilian house during the fighting. There was no independent confirmation of the police claims.