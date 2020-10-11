Virus imperils AA co-founder’s birthplace, a virtual shrine

EAST DORSET, Vt. (AP) — Financial losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic are threatening the shrinelike Vermont birthplace of one of the two Vermont natives who founded Alcoholics Anonymous. The closure of Wilson House in East Dorset from mid-March through July deprived the organization of more than half of this year’s budget. The house where Bill Wilson was born is a symbol of hope to people in the recovery community. Normally it’s visited by thousands of people a year. It has reopened, but many of the seminars that were its economic lifeblood have been canceled. Its leader says it faces a $275,000 shortfall this year out of a $500,000 budget.