Rights group: Scores detained during protests in Belarus

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Scores of people were detained in Belarus on Sunday during protests against the country’s authoritarian leader, who won his sixth term in office in a vote widely seen as rigged, a Belarusian rights group said. Tens of thousands of protesters rallied in the Belarusian capital Minsk for the 10th consecutive Sunday, demanding the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko, who has run the country with an iron fist for 26 years. Police moved to disperse the crowds with water cannons, stun grenades and truncheons. Protests also took place in other cities. Viasna released a list of protesters detained across the country that by Sunday evening had over 300 names on it.