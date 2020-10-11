Judge won’t order immediate switch to hand-marked ballots

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge on Sunday expressed serious concerns about Georgia’s new election system but declined to order the state to abandon its touchscreen voting machines in favor of hand-marked paper ballots for the November election. The ruling came in a lawsuit filed by voting integrity activists that challenges the election system the state bought last year from Dominion Voting Systems for more than $100 million. The judge said the activists raised “true risks posed” by the new system. But she said ordering a switch to hand-marked paper ballots so close to the election “cannot but cause voter confusion and some real measure of electoral disruption.”