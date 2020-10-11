Five years on, Israelis see few benefits from major gas deal

JERUSALEM (AP) — It’s been five years since Israel signed a landmark agreement to develop large offshore gas fields over the objections of antitrust authorities, environmentalists and consumer advocates. But ordinary Israelis have yet to see the windfall promised by the government. The deal has chiseled away at the monopoly held by Houston-based Noble Energy and Israel’s Delek Group, bringing prices down. The country is on track to phase out coal and derive nearly all its electricity from cleaner-burning gas and solar power by 2025. But the financial benefits have yet to trickle down to Israeli consumers, even as oil and gas prices have plunged in recent years.