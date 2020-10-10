Pelosi dismisses latest White House coronavirus aid offer

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is dismissing the latest White House offer in COVID-19 aid talks as “one step forward, two steps back.” But the California Democrat says she’s still hopeful that progress can be made toward a deal. The White House had boosted its offer before Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Pelosi spoke on Friday afternoon. President Donald Trump is eager for an agreement before Election Day, even as his most powerful GOP ally in the Senate says Congress is unlikely to deliver relief by then. Pelosi tells colleagues in a letter that while the administration tried to address some Democratic concerns, disagreement remained on many priorities.