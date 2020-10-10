After coronavirus, Trump aims to get campaign back on track

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is making his first public appearance ince returning to the White House after his hospitalization for the coronavirus, welcoming supporters to the South Lawn for an event that marks the return of political activities in the final stretch of the 2020 campaign. Trump is addressing a large crowd on Saturday even as the White House refuses to declare that he is no longer contagious. He’s also priming for a Florida rally on Monday. White House officials said they had no information to release on whether the president was tested for COVID-19, meaning he would make his first public appearance without the White House verifying that he’s no longer contagious.