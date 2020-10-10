North Korea celebrates party anniversary amid economic woes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its ruling party, with outside observers expecting leader Kim Jong Un to take center stage in a massive military parade in Pyongyang. The North could possibly unveil the latest weapons in its growing nuclear arsenal. It wasn’t immediately clear whether any events were proceeding or had already taken place. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says there were signs that the North had already mobilized large crowds and equipment for a military parade at Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square during the early hours of Saturday, although it left open the possibility that the activities could have been a rehearsal.