GOP activists continue virus backlash with Abbott protest

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Activists and leaders in the right wing of the Texas Republican Party joined a crowd of about 200 at the state governor’s mansion to protest some of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus. State GOP party chairman Allen West and state Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller were among those Saturday calling for Abbott to fully reopen the state, which has had more than 800,000 confirmed virus cases and more than 16,000 deaths since the pandemic started. Abbott on Saturday was scheduled to be in Dallas and tweeted a photo of himself at the Texas-Oklahoma football game.