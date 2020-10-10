A senior warning sign for Trump: ‘Go Biden’ cry at Villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — Aides say President Donald Trump’s campaign has seen an alarming drop in support among older adults in its internal research. The campaign’s worries are supported by some public polls suggesting that Joe Biden could perform better among older people than Hillary Clinton did four years ago. The shift appears to be driven largely by Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, which affects these voters more acutely than others. Nowhere is the battle for the 2020 election more evident than in The Villages, the nation’s largest retirement community, located in the all-important swing state of Florida.