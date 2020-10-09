WFP chief seeks million from donors, billionaires for food

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Even before COVID-19 became an issue, World Food Program chief David Beasley was warning global leaders that the world would face the worst humanitarian crisis since World War II in 2020. He said that was because of wars in Syria, Yemen and elsewhere, locust swarms in Africa, frequent natural disasters, and economic crises including in Lebanon, Congo, Sudan and Ethiopia. Then came COVID-19 which quickly became a pandemic that has swept the world, escalating the need for food. WFP, which won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, has averted famine but Beasley says it needs millions.