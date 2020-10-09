Trump administration targets diversity hiring by contractors

American companies promising to hire more Black employees in leadership roles and teach their workforce about racism are getting a message from President Donald Trump’s administration: Watch your step. Trump’s Labor Department is using a 55-year-old presidential order spurred by the Civil Rights Movement to scrutinize companies like Microsoft and Wells Fargo over their public commitments to boost Black employment and leadership roles. It’s not that they haven’t done enough to add diversity to their ranks, but they might be going too far, according to government letters sent last week warning the companies against using “discriminatory practices” to meet their diversity goals.