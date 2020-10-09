Switzerland says Swiss hostage in Mali has been killed

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s Foreign Ministry says a Swiss woman who was held hostage in Mali has been killed by an Islamist group. The ministry said in a statement that it was informed Friday by the French authorities that the hostage, whose name wasn’t released, had been “killed by kidnappers of the Islamist terrorist organization Jama’at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslim about a month ago.” Switzerland’s foreign minister expressed shock over the news. “It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of our fellow citizen,” Ignazio Cassis said in a statement. “I condemn this cruel act and express my deepest sympathy to the relatives.”