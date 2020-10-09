Exotic animal collector featured on ‘Tiger King’ is arrested

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say a fugitive from Indiana who was featured on the Netflix series “Tiger King” has been arrested in New York after flaunting photos of exotic animals at his sanctuary to someone who then reported him. The Post-Star newspaper in New York reported that 55-year-old Timothy Stark was arrested Thursday by Granville police. WHAS-TV reported that Stark lost his license in June after officials say he left animals without adequate care, food or water. Officials say Stark moved two dozen animals from his sanctuary before authorities could take them. He is also accused of threatening and grabbing an official during a property inspection.