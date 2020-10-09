Emily Ratajkowski is working on book of essays, ‘My Body’

NEW YORK (AP) — The British model and activist Emily Ratajkowski has a book deal. “EmRata,” as her millions of online followers know her, is working on an essay collection called “My Body.” Metropolitan Books will publish it in 2022. According to Metropolitan, an imprint of Henry Holt and Company, Ratajkowski will explore “what it means to be a woman and a commodity,” how men treat women and why women permit it. She is an entrepreneur and activist who has supported Bernie Sanders’ two presidential campaigns and designed dresses for which part of the proceeds are given to Planned Parenthood.