Delaware suspect in Whitmer plot was pardoned last year

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware man charged in charged in federal court with conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s governor has a long criminal history and received a pardon just last year from Delaware’s governor. Barry Croft Jr. was being held Friday at a Delaware prison after being arrested by the FBI. Records show Croft spent three years in prison after a 1997 conviction for possessing a firearm during a felony. Gov. John Carney granted Croft a pardon last year for the 1997 gun charge and several other crimes. The pardon was granted one week after state officials filed a tax lien against Croft for more than $36,700.