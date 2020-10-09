Cunningham won’t directly address possible other affairs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham has refused to address publicly whether other sexual affairs involving him could surface. During a virtual news conference Friday, the North Carolina Democrat wouldn’t respond directly to multiple questions about the existence of other affairs or extramarital allegations. The news conference was held days after The Associated Press reported about his intimate encounter this summer with a public relations consultant. Cunningham is in a closely contested race with Republican Sen. Thom Tillis. Cunningham reiterated that he’s taken responsibility for the hurt that he’s caused but added: “I’ve said what I’m going to say about it.”