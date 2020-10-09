Bar or restaurant? The big issue in pandemic-struck Brussels

BRUSSELS (AP) — New corona restrictions put the spotlight on two Belgian classics this week: Beer and surrealism. Since bars in Brussels were forced to close, as of Thursday, for at least a month while restaurants were allowed to remain open, the big question on the streets is: when is a bar a bar, when is a bar a restaurant, what’s a brasserie really, and when is “café” a coffee house. And more importantly, does the distinction really help contain the pandemic? Overall, the nation of 11.5 million has one of the world’s highest per-capita death rates with just over 10,000 victims. Brussels, a city of 1.2 million, has one of the highest infection rates in Europe, and it is rising.