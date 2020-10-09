Global stocks mostly higher on US stimulus hopes

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks and Wall Street futures are up after President Donald Trump said talks had resumed on an aid package for the struggling US economy. European indexes are largely higher and Shanghai and Sydney advanced. Tokyo was lower. Market sentiment has improved since Trump suggested he might be reversing his decision to halt talks on more aid to the economy. Stock prices have been volatile since mid-September as investors swing between optimism about possible development of a coronavirus vaccine and unease that markets recovered too fast and shares are too expensive.