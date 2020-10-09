9 prisoners killed as rival gangs clash in Philippine prison

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Officials say nine prisoners have been killed when rival gangs clashed with knives in one of the Philippines’ most overcrowded prisons. It was not immediately clear what set off the violence between the Sputnik and Commando gangs before dawn at New Bilibid Prison in metropolitan Manila. A Bureau of Corrections spokesman says seven other inmates were wounded in the clash.. He says an investigation is underway and those who were involved in the fighting would be punished. The Philippines has some of the world’s most notoriously overcrowded jails. A Philippine president once said that imprisonment in the the country’s prisons was worse than death.