USDA head cited for breaking law by backing Trump reelection

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal watchdog agency has concluded that Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue violated federal law in advocating for the reelection of President Donald Trump during an August visit to North Carolina. The Office of Special Counsel called on him to reimburse the government for costs associated with his participation in the event. The Hatch Act prevents federal employees from engaging in political activities while they are on the job. The Trump White House has been dismissive of alleged violations of the act over the years by members of the administration. The USDA did not respond immediately to a request for comment.