UK government mulling fresh restrictions amid virus spike

LONDON (AP) — The British government is mulling fresh restrictions on everyday life in England amid mounting evidence that the measures so far have done little to keep a lid on new coronavirus infections. With the number of people needing to go to hospital with virus-related conditions rising, and in some areas in the north of England alarmingly so, the pressure on the government to do more is mounting. British Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told the BBC on Thursday that the government is “currently considering what steps” should be taken and that a “decision will be made shortly,”