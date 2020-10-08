Slain Black man’s family vows legal fight against police

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The family of a Black teen killed by a Wisconsin police officer is vowing to keep fighting after a prosecutor declined to file charges in the case. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm on Wednesday cleared Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah of criminal wrongdoing in Alvin Cole’s death in February. Cole is the third person Mensah has killed since he joined the Wauwatosa department in 2015. Attorney Kimberley Motley represents Cole’s family. She said Thursday she plans to file a federal civil rights lawsuit against Mensah and has sued to obtain documents she believes will show systemic racism within the department. Cole’s sister has called for Chisholm to step down.