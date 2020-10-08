Norway’s aging king to undergo heart valve an operation

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s 83-year-old King Harald V was admitted to the main hospital in Oslo Thursday to undergo an operation to replace a heart valve, the palace said. The surgery will not be an open heart operation, the palace said. The king will be awake, and the operation will be performed via the groin with local anesthesia. It is scheduled for Friday. Last month, Harald was hospitalized with breathing difficulties. Doctors ruled out COVID-19.