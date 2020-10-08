In 25th Amendment bid, Pelosi mulls Trump’s fitness to serve

WASHINGTON (AP) — The tensions between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump are getting even worse. Now she is questioning his fitness to serve. And she’s announced legislation that would create a commission to allow Congress to intervene under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution and to remove the president from executive duties. Pelosi says Trump needs to disclose more about his health after his COVID-19 diagnosis. The president quickly answered back on Twitter, saying that “Crazy Nancy is the one who should be under observation.” Congress isn’t in legislative session, and so any serious consideration of the measure, let alone votes in the House or Senate, is unlikely.