Harry, Meghan, team with Malala Yousafzai on girls’ rights

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are joining activist Malala Yousafzai in a video chat about the challenges girls face in accessing education amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple’s conversation with the 23-year-old education campaigner will be released on the Malala Fund’s YouTube channel and website on Sunday, to mark the International Day of the Girl. The video chat covers how the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on young women’s access to education. Yousafzai survived a shot in the head after being targeted for campaigning for girls’ education in Pakistan. She went on to become the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2014, and graduated with a degree in philosophy, politics and economics from Oxford University in June.